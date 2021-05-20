2GB
Peter V’landys defends ‘drastic’ measures amid disturbing online abuse

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys is standing resolute in the face of aggressive trolling, in response to the NRL’s crackdown on high tackles.

Mr V’landys told Jim Wilson amid the online vitriol, his greatest concern is for his family.

“My family hasn’t signed up to being the chairman of the ARL, I have.”

He denied referees policed the crackdown too hard in the first week, declaring something “drastic” needed to be done.

“It does make me more resolute, because I know I’m doing the right thing.

“I could sit back and enjoy the private suites and enjoy watching the games, but that’s not in my DNA.”

