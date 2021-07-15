2GB
Peter V’landys ‘confident’ NRL players will be reunited with family

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
PETER V'LANDYS
ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys is assuring players they will be reunited with their families as soon as possible.

The NRL players relocated to Queensland, but their families have been left behind following complications with border exemptions.

Nearly 480 players and staff boarded chartered flights based on the promise their families would join them.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham they’re ‘confident’ they’ll get them there.

“We’ll do everything in our power to get them there as soon as possible.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

NewsRugby LeagueSports
