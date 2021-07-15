Peter V’landys ‘confident’ NRL players will be reunited with family

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys is assuring players they will be reunited with their families as soon as possible.

The NRL players relocated to Queensland, but their families have been left behind following complications with border exemptions.

Nearly 480 players and staff boarded chartered flights based on the promise their families would join them.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham they’re ‘confident’ they’ll get them there.

“We’ll do everything in our power to get them there as soon as possible.”

