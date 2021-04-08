2GB
Peter V’landys calls for state funeral for rugby league legend Tommy Raudonikis

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
ARL Commissioner Peter V’landys has voiced his support for a state funeral for rugby league legend Tommy Raudonikis.

There will be a moment of silence before all NRL games this weekend in honour of Raudonikis.

But Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham more can be done to honour the man.

“He’s an Australian larrikin and an Australian legend.

“If anyone deserves a state funeral it’s Tommy because he’s the common man, he’s the man of the people.

“I think these state funerals, sometimes, are for the higher end of the demographic, I think it’s about time someone like Tommy was honoured in the same vein.”

