Peter Overton ‘absolutely traumatised’ after wife’s car catches fire

Journalist Jessica Rowe and her 14-year-old daughter are luckily unharmed after their car caught fire in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Jessica’s husband and Nine News Sydney newsreader Peter Overton told Jim Wilson Jessica and Allegra were saved by a stranger who told them their car was emitting smoke, and got them home safely.

“Everyone at work could see that I was absolutely traumatised when I saw my 14-year-old on FaceTime absolutely inconsolable.

“I saw in the background the car ablaze.”

Mark Burrows will fill in on Nine News tonight while Peter rushes home to be with his family.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story