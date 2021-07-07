2GB
Peter Dutton urged to help Afghan interpreters with ‘targets on their backs’

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Stuart McCarthy
Article image for Peter Dutton urged to help Afghan interpreters with ‘targets on their backs’

Defence Minister Peter Dutton is being called on to help Afghan interpreters as Taliban sweeps across the country.

About 100 interpreters and their families are waiting on Australian visas after assisting troops and diplomats during the war.

Retired Major Stuart McCarthy told Ben Fordham Peter Dutton needs to step in to help more than 1,000 people.

“This green light needs to be given today, Peter Dutton can do that in a heartbeat.

“These people have got targets on their backs, they’ve received death threats.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
NewsWorld
