Peter Dutton slams ‘nobody mayor’ criticising army in western Sydney

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Defence Minister Peter Dutton has slammed a western Sydney mayor after he criticised the deployment of the ADF to enforce compliance.

The Cumberland Mayor, Steve Christou, has criticised the use of the army in hotspot areas, calling the decision “insensitive”, given a high percentage of residents are from war-torn countries.

Mr Dutton told Ray Hadley having the ADF “on display” helps immigrant communities build trust with Australian institutions.

“As for the nobody mayor – nobody, firstly, knows who he is.

“And people who seek political opportunity or advantage out of COVID and other people’s misery are the lowest form, to be frank.”

