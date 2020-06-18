Peter Dutton says QLD LNP President ‘must resign’ amid party divisions

There’s a push for Queensland Liberal National Party President David Hutchinson to step down after division within the party.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington has fought off attempts to destabilise her leadership after private internal polling was leaked to the media, and amid allegations Mr Hutchinson wanted her removed ahead of the October 31 state poll.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton told Ray Hadley he believes Deb Frecklington has shown “guts and determination” but she needs to have the support of the team.

Mr Dutton says he believes Mr Hutchinson is a decent person, however, “his position is untenable” and needs to step down.

“The branch members are outraged that the president of the LNP would be involved in a campaign to destabilise the state leader and he must resign.”

Mr Hutchinson holds the party job alongside his position as a property adviser to businessman Clive Palmer, whose conservative-leaning Palmer United Party are in direct competition with the LNP base.

“You can’t work in a direct employment relationship for the principle of another political party and be the president of our party at the same time,” adds Mr Dutton.

“[Mr Hutchinson] advised me last night that he was going to resign from that position of employment, but he needs to resign now from the position of party president and he needs to do it sooner than later.”

