2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peter Dutton rejects ‘skewed’ influence of Defence department bureaucrats

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Department of DefenceLinda ReynoldsPETER DUTTON
Article image for Peter Dutton rejects ‘skewed’ influence of Defence department bureaucrats

It’s out with the old and in with the new in the Defence Minister’s office, with departmental bureaucrats ousted from positions held under predecessor Linda Reynolds.

Peter Dutton has surrounded himself with a core team of ‘loyal’ ministerial staff, brought over from his Home Affairs portfolio, allowing only a few defence personnel in the office.

“They are first class operators, and I’m very lucky to have them; I think our country, frankly, is lucky to have them.”

Keeping his team tight also ensures he won’t act on ‘skewed’ advice from the department, Mr Dutton said.

“I want to make sure that we’re looking at it objectively, in particular around some of the projects where there is a lot of money involved.

“Decisions have been made in some cases I don’t think that should’ve been made, or the contracting is inadequate.

“Taxpayers’ money is at risk.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Ray Hadley
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873