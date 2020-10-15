2GB
Peter Dutton pledges full cooperation after former MP admits to visa scheme

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Daryl MaguirePETER DUTTON

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says the Australian Border Force will cooperate with ICAC as investigations into a disgraced NSW MP continue.

Former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire has admitted to ICAC he was seeking visas for Chinese nationals to come to Australia for jobs that never existed.

Mr Dutton told Ray Hadley he was unaware if any Chinese nationals entered the country under the scheme.

“I don’t think I’d heard of Daryl Maguire up until his appearance in the media recently.

“All of that information will be provided by Australian Border Force to the inquiry, if that’s information that they’re seeking. They’ll cooperate fully.”

Ray Hadley
