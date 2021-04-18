2GB
Peter Dutton questions the need for COVID caps at Anzac Day march

9 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
Meritorious Unit CitationsPETER DUTTON
Peter Dutton has questioned the need for caps on ANZAC Day marches.

Veterans have expressed their frustration over a limit on ANZAC Day services, with 10,000 people to march in NSW.

Mr Dutton told Ben Fordham he shares the frustration.

“I don’t understand why you can have 30,000 people at a footy game, but you can’t have that same number at an ANZAC day service.”

AustraliaNews
