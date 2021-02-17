2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peter Dutton insists Brittany Higgins had ‘a lot of support’ after alleged rape

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Brittany HigginsLinda ReynoldsPETER DUTTON
Article image for Peter Dutton insists Brittany Higgins had ‘a lot of support’ after alleged rape

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton insists ‘there’s been a lot of support’ offered to the former Liberal staffer who was allegedly raped in Parliament House.

Brittany Higgins alleges she was sexually assaulted by a colleague in Defence Minister Linda Reynolds’ ministerial office in 2019.

The former adviser said she was made to feel as though pursuing a police complaint would put her career in jeopardy.

But Mr Dutton told Ray Hadley Minister Reynolds and Michaelia Cash “offered every level of support and comfort to Brittany”.

“On everything I’ve seen, there was never any threat to Brittany that she would lose her job, quite the opposite. There was support by Linda Reynolds and Michaelia Cash.

Ray Hadley said, “if there is some sort of culture there where a young person feels threatened about their employment prospect if they make a claim about a matter pertaining to their own safety … well then we need to change things.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ray Hadley
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873