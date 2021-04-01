Peter Dutton explains influx of foreign passports into hotel quarantine

Former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has put to bed concerns that Australian citizens are not being prioritised for re-entry into the country.

Ray Hadley has received tips from those working in hotel quarantine that many seem to be checking in under foreign passports.

Former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton confirmed to Ray that 86 per cent of arrivals are either citizens or permanent residents, while the other 14 per cent are primarily dependents.

“[Permanent residents] are Australian citizens all but in name.

“We’ve also facilitated the travel of important engineers, or people that are involved in crucial decision-making in businesses that employ Australians, or are about to make capital investment.

“We scrutinise it very closely – you’ve got to get the balance right.”

