Peter Dutton dismisses Russia’s ‘magic potion’ coronavirus vaccine
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has dismissed Russia’s “magic potion” coronavirus vaccine, calling Australia’s efforts world-class.
The Member for Dickson told Ray Hadley he expects some apprehension towards Australia’s eventual vaccine against COVID-19.
“There will be different arguments that people put and some will be firmly held and that’s their prerogative.
“When you’re dealing with reputable companies and research institutes … these are world-leading researchers.
“Many of them have been involved in discoveries of vaccines before … we’ll take that over President Putin’s magic potion.”
