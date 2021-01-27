2GB
Peta Credlin’s warning for politicians missing the mark with everyday Aussies

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Peta Credlin’s warning for politicians missing the mark with everyday Aussies

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin has issued a warning to politicians who fail to appeal to ordinary Australians.

While Anthony Albanese’s leadership of the Labor party is in a “death spiral”, she told Jim Wilson, the Coalition is experiencing its own identity crisis.

“Barnaby [Joyce]’s whinge about ministerial representation … [is] a bit of sour grapes.”

However, she believes he has highlighted a valid issue within the Liberal and National parties.

“The Coalition will only hold government if it appeals to people outside those leafy inner-city seats: regional Australia, outer metropolitan seats where people are busy with their lives.

“They’re trying to raise their families, keep their jobs, make ends meet … that’s a crossover between a Liberal voter, National Party voter and Labor voter, and there’s a hunt on to see who can collect them.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
