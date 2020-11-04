2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peta Credlin unmasks ‘hard left agenda’ behind Joe Biden’s presidential campaign

7 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Joe BidenPeta CredlinUS electionUS politics
Article image for Peta Credlin unmasks ‘hard left agenda’ behind Joe Biden’s presidential campaign

Commentator Peta Credlin says some of presidential candidate Joe Biden’s commentary is at odds with the everyday American.

Speaking to Jim Wilson for the latest on the US election results, she said he was influenced by the “hard left” in the Democratic party.

“My issue with Biden, is the man is relatively benign, [but] behind him is the hardest of the hard left.

“It’s not the usual left we saw behind Obama .. it’s a very new rump if I can call it that, inside the Democratic party that’s had a take over.

“They have a very, very different agenda.”

Mr Biden addressed supporters in Delaware, telling them he believed they were “on track to win the election”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full commentary

 

Image: Channel 9 via CNN

Jim Wilson
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873