Peta Credlin unmasks ‘hard left agenda’ behind Joe Biden’s presidential campaign

Commentator Peta Credlin says some of presidential candidate Joe Biden’s commentary is at odds with the everyday American.

Speaking to Jim Wilson for the latest on the US election results, she said he was influenced by the “hard left” in the Democratic party.

“My issue with Biden, is the man is relatively benign, [but] behind him is the hardest of the hard left.

“It’s not the usual left we saw behind Obama .. it’s a very new rump if I can call it that, inside the Democratic party that’s had a take over.

“They have a very, very different agenda.”

Mr Biden addressed supporters in Delaware, telling them he believed they were “on track to win the election”.

Image: Channel 9 via CNN