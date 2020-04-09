2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Peta Credlin slams ‘unacceptable’ quarantine..

Peta Credlin slams ‘unacceptable’ quarantine exceptions for aircrew

2 hours ago
Alan Jones
Peta Credlin

Aircrew from international flights will be exempt from the harshest quarantining measures, and will instead be allowed to self-isolate in their place of residence, or a hotel if outside their city of origin.

The decision has attracted criticism following the arrival of a cargo plane from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The crew went straight into a Sydney hotel,” Alan Jones tells listeners.

“It’s unacceptable. It’s utterly unacceptable,” Peta Credlin responded.

She alluded to the disaster that unfolded aboard the Ruby Princess, arguing there’s still a threat of community transmission from crew members if they’re allowed to self-isolate.

“The idea that they would get into a vehicle, pass through the airport – think of all the services they’d touch – they’d get into lifts, talk to receptionists.”

“The person who cleans the room the next day, and changes the linen – why are we putting ourselves at risk?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Alan Jones
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.