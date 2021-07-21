Peta Credlin praises Anthony Albanese’s ‘smart’ move

Sky News commentator and political insider Peta Credlin has backed Labor leader Anthony Albanese’s campaign strategy as an effective one.

The Opposition leader hasn’t been seen in his own inner Sydney electorate for over a month.

Instead, he’s been touring Tasmania and Queensland, which Peta told Jim Wilson is “smart” given Sydney’s COVID outbreak.

“I have to say, if I was working in his office, he’s doing the right thing.

“People in Grayndler might be snippy, but he’s got to, as Labor leader, win the hearts and minds in electorates he doesn’t hold.”

