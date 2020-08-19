Peta Credlin gives Health Minister kudos for vaccine announcement

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin has told Jim Wilson the announcement today of a possible vaccine is a “tremendous achievement” amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government has signed a deal with British drug giant Astra Zeneca, which would provide Australians with a COVID-19 vaccine if human trials are successful.

Referencing criticism from the ALP that the letter of intent was “no guarantee of production”, Ms Credlin said Federal Labor should be supportive.

“Great kudos here to Greg Hunt, the Health Minister, he has been pretty exceptional throughout this whole crisis,” she said.

“I think we need to be supportive of the PM and just really hope and pray things work out with the Oxford trials.

“We’ve all got to get back to work, we’ve got to get our economy moving.”

