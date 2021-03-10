2GB
Peta Credlin declares Ministers’ sick leave an ‘untidy look’ for government

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Christian PorterFederal ParliamentGreg HuntLinda ReynoldsPeta CredlinThe Influencers
Article image for Peta Credlin declares Ministers’ sick leave an ‘untidy look’ for government

Cabinet ministers are dropping like flies, but former Prime Ministerial Chief of Staff Peta Credlin says there’s no cause for alarm.

Health Minister Greg Hunt has been diagnosed with cellulitis after being admitted to hospital yesterday.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds and Attorney-General Christian Porter are both on leave for the next month as the fallout from parliamentary rape allegations take its toll.

Ms Credlin told Jim Wilson the staff of each office will continue as normal, albeit with an increase “procedural work” to transfer records and paperwork to the acting minister.

“[Reynolds and Porter] are both in what’s called the NSC – National Security [Committee] – which is a subcommittee of … Cabinet, and their absence … is keenly felt.”

The crisis is a political one she said, not of the government’s ability to function.

“It’s an untidy look for the PM, who wants to impress upon people … his is a government that’s doing all the things it needs to do to get ready for the Budget.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsPolitics
