Peta Credlin criticises nature of Gladys Berejiklian’s ‘Claytons lockdown’

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin has told Jim Wilson something is not quite right with the Greater Sydney lockdown.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is not as “trigger-happy” as her interstate counterparts, she said.

“I would, however, have a criticism about the nature of the lockdown.

“If you are going to stop the whole of the economy, you want to stop it for the shortest period of time, and that tells you that you’ve got to go hard.

“It feels like a bit of a Claytons lockdown in Sydney.”

Image: Nine News