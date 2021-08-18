2GB
Peta Credlin calls on Prime Minister to declare Australia’s ‘Freedom Day’

40 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Freedom DaylockdownsPeta CredlinThe Influencers
Article image for Peta Credlin calls on Prime Minister to declare Australia’s ‘Freedom Day’

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin has railed against the apparent ‘zero COVID’ philosophy of some premiers.

As an advisor to former prime minister Tony Abbott, she told Jim Wilson there’s a clear message Prime Minister Scott Morrison should be sending to the country and state leaders when it comes to reopening the country.

“He should be very firm, and say we cannot be a hermit kingdom.

“We have to set a line in the sand, and tell everybody that is the date.

“Britain had ‘Freedom Day’, and that pushed people into action; it would also give our businesses some level of certainty.”

Press PLAY below to hear Peta’s comments in full

Image: Nine News

