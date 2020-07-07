Peta Credlin calls on hotel quarantine for returning travellers from Victoria

Peta Credlin says NSW needs to ensure returning travellers from Victoria are placed into hotel quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

NSW residents who travel to Melbourne have to apply for a permit to return and are required to self-isolate for two weeks.

But Ms Credlin argues hotel isolation was brought in because people were flouting quarantine.

“That is an absolute gaping whole in the so-called ‘tough talk’.

“Why is NSW taking the risk?

“You do not want to be where Victoria is as of midnight tonight.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview