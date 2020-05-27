2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Peta Credlin calls on government..

Peta Credlin calls on government to ‘bank the win’ from JobKeeper bungle

41 mins ago
Mark Levy
JobKeeperPeta Credlin

Peta Credlin argues the $60 billion saved by the government’s JobKeeper bungle is a win for taxpayers, and shouldn’t be borrowed for other projects.

The commentator took aim at former Treasurer Wayne Swan’s suggestion that the shortfall in the government’s estimated budget be redirected to “shovel-ready projects”.

“It’s any wonder he turned around a positive balance sheet that [Prime Minister John] Howard left him with,” she told Mark Levy.

“If that clown thinks that borrowing less is somehow a saving, well thank God Swan’s not around anymore.”

Ms Credlin said the impact of the overestimate on taxpayers should be celebrated.

“It’s money we don’t even have … let’s bank the win!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

Mark Levy
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873