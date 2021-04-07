Peta Credlin calls for end to Minister for Women’s portfolio

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin has called for a major shake-up to the Cabinet.

She explained to Jim Wilson how “carving out” certain responsibilities for female MPs fails to acknowledge how areas such as the economy or national security affect women too.

“Can I be really honest, Jim? I want to see a day where we don’t have a women’s minister … women’s issues or [a] women’s portfolio.

“Wouldn’t it be great if we had a male Minister for Childcare?

“The feminist in me has fought for a long time for women to be equal.”

Image: Getty