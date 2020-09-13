Peta Credlin blasts ‘cowardly’ Annastacia Palaszczuk
Peta Credlin is slamming the Queensland Premier over her tough stance on border closures.
The Premier’s refusal to allow a 26-year-old to attend her father’s funeral sparked outrage across the country.
The Prime Minister was labelled a “bully” when he made a plea for compassion on behalf of the family.
Ms Credlin told Ben Fordham Ms Palaszczuk’s claims of bullying are “rubbish”.
“I think it’s cowardly, I think it’s low.
“It’s weak, she’s not much of a leader.”
