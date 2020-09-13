2GB
Peta Credlin blasts ‘cowardly’ Annastacia Palaszczuk

13 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Peta Credlin

Peta Credlin is slamming the Queensland Premier over her tough stance on border closures.

The Premier’s refusal to allow a 26-year-old to attend her father’s funeral sparked outrage across the country.

The Prime Minister was labelled a “bully” when he made a plea for compassion on behalf of the family.

Ms Credlin told Ben Fordham Ms Palaszczuk’s claims of bullying are “rubbish”.

“I think it’s cowardly, I think it’s low.

“It’s weak, she’s not much of a leader.”

