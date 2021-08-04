Peta Credlin anticipates ‘real test’ for freedom and liberty in vaccine incentives

The federal Opposition’s $300 vaccination payment policy has sparked debate over how to incentivise the jab.

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin told Jim Wilson young people are more inclined to get vaccinated if they have the promise of overseas travel, rather than a cheque from the government.

Meanwhile, state and federal governments are working on vaccine passports to allow greater movement.

“It’s freedom that people are looking for, Jim.

“It’s going to be a real test for where the line is, with Australians, between my right to be healthy and someone else’s right not to have a medical intervention.

“There’ll be a liberty argument, and I think that’s still playing out.”

Press PLAY below to hear Peta’s comments in full

Image: Getty