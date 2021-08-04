2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Peta Credlin anticipates ‘real test’..

Peta Credlin anticipates ‘real test’ for freedom and liberty in vaccine incentives

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Peta CredlinThe Influencersvaccine passportvaccine rollout
Article image for Peta Credlin anticipates ‘real test’ for freedom and liberty in vaccine incentives

The federal Opposition’s $300 vaccination payment policy has sparked debate over how to incentivise the jab.

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin told Jim Wilson young people are more inclined to get vaccinated if they have the promise of overseas travel, rather than a cheque from the government.

Meanwhile, state and federal governments are working on vaccine passports to allow greater movement.

“It’s freedom that people are looking for, Jim.

“It’s going to be a real test for where the line is, with Australians, between my right to be healthy and someone else’s right not to have a medical intervention.

“There’ll be a liberty argument, and I think that’s still playing out.”

Press PLAY below to hear Peta’s comments in full

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873