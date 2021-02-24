Peta Credlin accuses Morrison government of Daniel Andrews-like dishonesty

Peta Credlin has called out senior figures in the Morrison government for burying their heads in the sand in response to Brittany Higgins’ rape allegations.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds has given conflicting timelines, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison has claimed he was not informed prior to media reports, which Ms Credlin has previously pointed out is suspicious.

Ms Credlin told Jim Wilson the MPs involved would curry more favour by “fessing up to mistakes” rather than pleading ignorance.

“I don’t think it’s that hard for governments to tell the truth.

“This was my criticism the whole time down in Victoria with Daniel Andrews – you can have a stuff-up, or you might’ve done something a little bit better early on if you had more time to think about it.

“You will always survive the mistake better if you come out, you apologise, you’re upfront about it.”

Image: Nine News