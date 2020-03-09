‘People will die’: Westmead Hospital cancels all heart surgeries

2GB
44 mins ago
RAY HADLEY EXCLUSIVE
All cardiac surgeries have been cancelled at Westmead Hospital in preparation for an influx of coronavirus patients, according to a hospital whistleblower.

The Ray Hadley Morning Show understands there was no notice was given to surgeons at Westmead Public Hospital, with up to 20 surgeries a week to be impacted.

A source within the hospital says a plan has been put in place to fund cases at private hospitals but there was no discussion with the cardiac surgeons about the private hospital capacity or the complexity of cases.

Ray Hadley says Health Minister Brad Hazzard needs to address this.

“The simple message given to me by people inside Westmead Hospital, this decision… means people on the waiting list will die. People will die.

“Now I know we have a problem with the coronavirus but we are talking about the major operating public hospital.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

The Ray Hadley Morning Show has contacted NSW Health for comment.

 

Image: Google Maps

