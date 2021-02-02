‘People will be killed’: Northern beaches councillor calls for action on gang violence

Locals are concerned about a spike in youth crime on the northern beaches amid a lack of police resources.

There has been a spate of violent incidents on the northern beaches over the last couple of months with just last week four people allegedly bashing a man at Newport Beach.

Assaults by juveniles in the area are up about 52 per cent in 12 months.

Northern Beaches Councillor Vincent De Luca told Ben Fordham it’s a desperate situation.

“Unless something is done, people will be killed.

“We have a serious and significant gangland presence.

“We have gangs threatening children and telling them if they testify against them they will have their parents, their sisters, raped and bashed.”

