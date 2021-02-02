2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘People will be killed’: Northern..

‘People will be killed’: Northern beaches councillor calls for action on gang violence

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Northern BeachesVincent De Luca
Article image for ‘People will be killed’: Northern beaches councillor calls for action on gang violence

Locals are concerned about a spike in youth crime on the northern beaches amid a lack of police resources.

There has been a spate of violent incidents on the northern beaches over the last couple of months with just last week four people allegedly bashing a man at Newport Beach.

Assaults by juveniles in the area are up about 52 per cent in 12 months.

Northern Beaches Councillor Vincent De Luca told Ben Fordham it’s a desperate situation.

“Unless something is done, people will be killed.

“We have a serious and significant gangland presence.

“We have gangs threatening children and telling them if they testify against them they will have their parents, their sisters, raped and bashed.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
CrimeLocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873