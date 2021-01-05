‘People can’t be locked away’: Health Minister rejects changes to hotel quarantine

Health Minister Brad Hazzard has declared the steps taken to close loopholes in the hotel quarantine system “appropriate”.

Mr Hazzard rejected the suggestion workers could be temporarily housed in quarantine hotels to further reduce the risk of a ‘leak’.

“COVID is here possibly for a long, long while .. and people can’t effectively be locked away from the rest of their life,” he told Joe Hildebrand.

“We wouldn’t have anybody working in NSW Health, we wouldn’t have anybody working in the hotels.”

