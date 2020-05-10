‘People are scared’: Cory Bernardi weighs in on coronavirus lockdown

Former Independent senator Cory Bernardi says lockdowns are no longer viable as concerns of the economic impacts of coronavirus rise.

The national cabinet has outlined a three-step plan to lead Australia out of lockdowns as the nation continues to flatten the curve.

Mr Bernardi told Alan Jones the cost of lockdown will have far-reaching impacts.

“The government I think recognises, quite rightly, the catastrophe that lies on their doorstep.

“They can no longer shut down the economy so they’re desperately trying to encourage business to reopen.

“Right now people are scared. So why would a business invest … if they think they could be shut down at the whim of a government?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview