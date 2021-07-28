‘People are beside themselves’: Morale hits all-time low in south-west Sydney

More local government areas in Western Sydney have joined the growing list of hotspot areas where additional restrictions apply.

All of Greater Sydney will remain in lockdown for at least another month, while Campbelltown, Georges River and Parramatta have been declared hotspots alongside Blacktown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool.

Lakemba MP Jihad Dib told Jim Wilson this week has ‘blown him away’, with his community more demoralised than ever.

“People are beside themselves, Jim.”

While extra support payments to come tradies’ way are appreciated, the true cost isn’t just directly financial he said.

“What one of them said to me there is they are losing their contacts, and they’re losing jobs that may never come back to them again.

“That’s what really hurting them.”

