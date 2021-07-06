‘People are at breaking point’: Ben Fordham urges NSW to end lockdown

Ben Fordham is calling for an end to lockdowns and a change to how NSW fights the coronavirus.

Gladys Berejiklian is expected to announce a week-long extension of the stay-at-home orders as the city fights to contain the Delta strain of COVID-19.

But Ben says the open line has been inundated with frustrated NSW residents.

“People are at breaking point, businesses are at breaking point.

“We are hearing heartbreaking stories everywhere.

“We have had 18 months to prepare ourselves … this must be our final lockdown.”

