Pensioner’s heartwarming reaction after being told live on-air of found mobility scooter

3 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
Article image for Pensioner’s heartwarming reaction after being told live on-air of found mobility scooter

Pensioner Laurie Adams has been told live on-air that his stolen mobility scooter has been found.

The 82-year-old’s mobility scooter was stolen from out the front of his Ultimo home and he told Ben Fordham he was devastated when he saw it was gone.

“Don’t pinch part of my body and that’s what they did. I can’t walk.”

But then Acting Superintendent Paul Dunstan revealed on-air they found the scooter and have even had it detailed.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged after CCTV footage was released to the public.

Click PLAY below to hear it all unfold

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
CrimeLocalNewsNSW
