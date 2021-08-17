2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Penrith Panthers strive to ‘keep building’ for semi-final trial run against Rabbitohs

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
LIAM MARTINPenrith Panthersrugby league featured
Article image for Penrith Panthers strive to ‘keep building’ for semi-final trial run against Rabbitohs

The Penrith Panthers are likely to have an early taste of the semi-finals with Friday’s South Sydney Rabbitohs clash.

Second-row forward Liam Martin told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen it’ll be a “good match-up”.

“We’re going to go in there again and sort of focus on ourselves; just try and play our best footy and just keep getting better each week and keep building.

“Hopefully we’re peaking at the right time, heading into finals.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Penrith Panthers/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873