Penrith Panthers strive to ‘keep building’ for semi-final trial run against Rabbitohs

The Penrith Panthers are likely to have an early taste of the semi-finals with Friday’s South Sydney Rabbitohs clash.

Second-row forward Liam Martin told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen it’ll be a “good match-up”.

“We’re going to go in there again and sort of focus on ourselves; just try and play our best footy and just keep getting better each week and keep building.

“Hopefully we’re peaking at the right time, heading into finals.”

Image: Penrith Panthers/Official website