Penrith Panthers ‘kids’ make Ivan Cleary proud as NSW Blues crush Queensland

Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary says he’s a proud father after watching his son crush Queensland at the State of Origin opener in Townsville.

His son Nathan, a halfback for the NSW Blues and Panthers, suffered a nasty cut to his cheek and played a starring role in the 50-6 thrashing.

Cleary told Jim Wilson fellow Panthers Jarome Luai and Brian To’o carried their club form into the Origin arena.

“I was so proud … I felt like I was the father of a few kids out there last night.

“It was a great night for them, a great night for our club, and also the community as a whole out here at Penrith.”

Image: Penrith Panthers/Official website