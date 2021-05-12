Penrith Panthers’ Jarome Luai in contention for State of Origin debut

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler is embracing the game’s great combinations in his State of Origin selection.

Penrith Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai is in contention for an Origin jersey, with Freddy congratulating his “wonderful” partnership with Nathan Cleary.

“They complement each other, they’ve got no ego in anything they do: when one kicks the other chases, when one runs the other one supports.

“[In] any sport, any team, it’s always about putting the team first. This is the greatest example of that happening.”

Luai joined Mark Levy and Freddy later in the show, with Mark asking the Panthers star if he’s ready to “take the next step” into the Blues squad.

“It would be awesome to.

“I’ve got a lot of improving to do, and the Origin arena … is a different beast.”

Representing his state on the field, after being named in the 2020 extended squad, would make his family very happy, he said.

“They were stoked for me when they found out I was part of the squad last year.”

Image: Penrith Panthers/Official website