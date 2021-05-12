2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Penrith Panthers’ Jarome Luai in contention for State of Origin debut

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERJarome LuaiNSW BluesPenrith Panthersrugby league featured
Article image for Penrith Panthers’ Jarome Luai in contention for State of Origin debut

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler is embracing the game’s great combinations in his State of Origin selection.

Penrith Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai is in contention for an Origin jersey, with Freddy congratulating his “wonderful” partnership with Nathan Cleary.

“They complement each other, they’ve got no ego in anything they do: when one kicks the other chases, when one runs the other one supports.

“[In] any sport, any team, it’s always about putting the team first. This is the greatest example of that happening.”

Press PLAY below to hear Freddy’s comments in full

Luai joined Mark Levy and Freddy later in the show, with Mark asking the Panthers star if he’s ready to “take the next step” into the Blues squad.

“It would be awesome to.

“I’ve got a lot of improving to do, and the Origin arena … is a different beast.”

Representing his state on the field, after being named in the 2020 extended squad, would make his family very happy, he said.

“They were stoked for me when they found out I was part of the squad last year.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Penrith Panthers/Official website

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873