Pell case ‘has been a trial of the Church’, says Catholic Archbishop

The Archbishop of the Sydney Catholic Archdiocese has expressed support for the High Court’s decision to quashing Cardinal George Pell’s sexual abuse convictions.

The Cardinal was released from Barwon Prison on Tuesday after all seven judges unanimously agreed there was not enough evidence to convict him.

Archbishop Anthony Fisher tells Alan Jones he welcomes Cardinal Pell’s exoneration.

“I am very happy for him that he is now free, and he has been vindicated in the courts.”

He acknowledged the case’s upsetting impact on survivors of child sexual abuse, and reiterated a commitment to making churches a safe place for the vulnerable.

“It’s been a trial of the Church, because clearly there’s been a lot of anger towards the Church, some of that very well justified.

“It’s been a trial of our whole culture and legal system.”

