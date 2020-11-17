PC takeover: Ben Fordham calls out ‘disgraceful discrimination’ in theatre industry

Ben Fordham has called out the damaging effect of political correctness after a play was postponed in Sydney because the cast isn’t transgender enough.

Sydney Festival’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch has been postponed after outrage over the decision to cast Australian actor Hugh Sheridan in the role of the main character, Hedwig, who has a botched sex change in East Germany in a bid to flee to the United States.

Mr Sheridan has recently been applauded for opening up about his interest in both men and women.

“Some people can’t see this because they are captured by political correctness,” Ben Fordham said, “This is disgraceful discrimination!”

