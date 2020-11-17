2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • PC takeover: Ben Fordham calls..

PC takeover: Ben Fordham calls out ‘disgraceful discrimination’ in theatre industry

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Hedwig and the Angry InchHugh SheridanSydney Festival
Article image for PC takeover: Ben Fordham calls out ‘disgraceful discrimination’ in theatre industry

Ben Fordham has called out the damaging effect of political correctness after a play was postponed in Sydney because the cast isn’t transgender enough.

Sydney Festival’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch has been postponed after outrage over the decision to cast Australian actor Hugh Sheridan in the role of the main character, Hedwig, who has a botched sex change in East Germany in a bid to flee to the United States.

Mr Sheridan has recently been applauded for opening up about his interest in both men and women.

“Some people can’t see this because they are captured by political correctness,” Ben Fordham said, “This is disgraceful discrimination!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873