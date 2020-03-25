Pauline Hanson slams ‘international vultures’ buying Australia

One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson argues Australia needs to protect itself from foreign buyers during the economic downturn in the coronavirus pandemic.

She has written to the Prime Minister with concerns over “international vultures” taking advantage of Australia’s weak economic position, urging he safeguard the country. (See full letter below)

Manufacturing jobs have been taken overseas and parts of the dairy industry have also been bought by foreign investors.

Ms Hanson tells Alan Jones the Foreign Investment Review Board doesn’t effectively look out for Australian assets.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous and I’m sick of seeing Australia sold off to foreign investors.

“There’s no vision for the future of this country.

“People are going to hurt and a lot of businesses are going to go under.”

