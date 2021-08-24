2GB
Paul Gallen’s words of wisdom for young NRL stars amid partying and alcohol problem

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
Former rugby league star Paul Gallen has reflected on what young players need to do to stay safe and sensible while enjoying nights out.

Gal put faith in sacked Canberra Raiders star Curtis Scott to “turn it around”, after Scott reaching out for help in his relationship with alcohol.

“Maybe he needs someone around him just to shake him and pull him into line a bit, and give him a few hard truths; I had that with Ron Massey,” he told Mark Levy.

“He told me to wake up to myself, and I did.

“Be with people that care for you, and that will make you want to get home safely.

“Who you go out with is a big part of what will happen the next day.”

Press PLAY below to hear Gal’s advice for young footy stars

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
