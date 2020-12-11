2GB
Paul Gallen ‘not a fan’ of NRL’s new rulebook revisions

1 hour ago
Tim Gilbert
PAUL GALLENrugby league featured
Article image for Paul Gallen ‘not a fan’ of NRL’s new rulebook revisions

The NRL today announced eight new rule changes for the 2021 season, and Paul Gallen is not welcoming them fondly.

The Cronulla Sharks great told Tim Gilbert he’s “not a fan” of the changes, singling out the play-the-ball restart in his criticism.

“What’s going to happen? You’ll have a winger or front-rower hit the ball straight up into 13 straight blokes.

“At least with the scrum, you take all the big boys out of play.”

Gal also expressed concern that in their efforts to continually speed up the game, the NRL have failed to consider the risks of injury and fatigue.

“My question is, how fast do they want the game to get?”

Click PLAY below to hear Gal’s comments in full

