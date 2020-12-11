2GB
Peter V’landys adds ‘intrigue, more weapons’ to NRL’s entertainment arsenal

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
NRLPETER V'LANDYS
Several new rule changes will be introduced for the 2021 NRL Telestra Premiership to appease fans and bring greater balance to the game.

Among the changes, six-again will be called for 10-metre infringements, inconclusive captain’s challenges will not be penalised, and a two-point field goal will be introduced for kicks taken from more than 40 metres out.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys told Jim Wilson the new rules are, on the whole, “not major changes”, with their success proven by this year’s trial of the six-again rule adjustment.

“It all adds intrigue; it just gives more weapons, and more entertainment value.

“As I’ve said many, many times, you’ve got to keep innovating your product because you’ve got a new market, you’ve got new generations.

“You can’t just rely on the existing game.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Rugby LeagueSports
