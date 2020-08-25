Paul Gallen commends Anthony Seibold on ‘the best decision he’s made’

Troubled Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed he’ll be leaving the top job, with the club preparing to formally announce his exit tomorrow morning.

Sharks legend Paul Gallen commended the Broncos coach for deciding to move on, in the hope it will give the struggling club a fresh start.

“For the time being, I think this is the best decision Anthony Seibold has made in the last two years.

“I take my hat off to him for biting the bullet and just getting out of there.”

Kevin Walters has been named as the frontrunner replacement, and Gal told Mark Levy it’s now or never for the former Maroons coach.

“If Kevin Walters can’t get the job this time, he’ll never get the job. All the legends want him there.”

A caller on the open line sparked a heated debate over who would make the better new coach – Kevin Walters, or Paul Green.

Gal went in to bat for Mr Green, earning a verbal lashing from Mark Levy in the process.

“Paul Green won a Premiership – the first ever Premiership at the Cowboys.

“Do the Broncos not need an experienced coach? Someone who deadset knows what they’re doing?”

“What, so Kevin Walters doesn’t know what he’s doing?” Mark fired back.

