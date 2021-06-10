2GB
Paul Gallen champions 2021 squad as beginning of new Blues ‘dynasty’

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Brian To'oJarome LuaiNSW BluesPAUL GALLENrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGINTom Trbojevic
Article image for Paul Gallen champions 2021 squad as beginning of new Blues ‘dynasty’

The NSW Blues crushed the Queensland Maroons 50-6 in Origin I, inspiring Paul Gallen to declare the squad the beginning of a new era.

Gal marvelled at the “unbelievable” performance of Tom ‘Turbo’ Trbojevic, who last night scored a hat-trick.

Jarome Luai, Brian To’o and Liam Martin also got a shout-out from the former Blues captain.

“The nucleus of this team has been together for three or four years now, and they’re just coming together nicely,” he told Mark Levy.

“I felt a bit of a dynasty coming on for the Blues themselves.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Rugby LeagueSports
