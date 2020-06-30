Paul Gallen calls on players to ‘take responsibility’ for manager manipulation

Player managers are coming under renewed criticism following the exit of John Bateman from the Canberra Raiders.

Cronulla Sharks legend Paul Gallen told Mark Levy he sympathises with the frustration expressed by Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.

“Honestly I think players need to take some responsibility.

“If players allow themselves to be manipulated by managers … [they] need to get a bit of backbone.

“If they don’t want to move clubs, or they don’t want to go negotiate another contract, say ‘I don’t want to’.”

