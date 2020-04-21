Paul Gallen backs Peter V’landys to take on NRL top job

Speculation has been rampant since Todd Greenberg stepped down from his role as the NRL CEO and former league great Paul Gallen told Mark Levy he’d like Peter V’landys to take the job.

“When you think about things that are happening in the last month or so, the writing was probably on the wall for him.

“With the finances of the game the way they are now, whoever comes into the role is going to have a hell of a lot of pressure to turn the game around and make it profitable again.

“I don’t know why V’landys doesn’t become Executive Chair, I really don’t. He seems to like the power, he’s very, very good at it, without a doubt, he’s got great leadership skills, this pandemic has shown that first hand. I’d like to see him do it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full comments