Paul Gallen and Mark Levy hit out at NRL’s excessive stoppages

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Article image for Paul Gallen and Mark Levy hit out at NRL’s excessive stoppages

The NRL is facing criticism for stopping play to act on their dangerous contact crackdown, after the Roosters v Broncos game left some disappointed.

Mark Levy and Paul Gallen found themselves on a rare piece of common ground, calling on the NRL to let the game flow instead of “going back three and four tackles to punish a player”.

“Some games are actually slower at the moment,” Gal said.

“Guys are now laying down.

“I remember I laid down once in about 2006 or 07 against the Dragons … and I got hammered from pillar to post for weeks.

“Now every single player does it.”

Press PLAY below to hear their discussion

 

Mark Levy
