Paul Gallen and Mark Levy hit out at NRL’s excessive stoppages

The NRL is facing criticism for stopping play to act on their dangerous contact crackdown, after the Roosters v Broncos game left some disappointed.

Mark Levy and Paul Gallen found themselves on a rare piece of common ground, calling on the NRL to let the game flow instead of “going back three and four tackles to punish a player”.

“Some games are actually slower at the moment,” Gal said.

“Guys are now laying down.

“I remember I laid down once in about 2006 or 07 against the Dragons … and I got hammered from pillar to post for weeks.

“Now every single player does it.”

