Patients’ patience tested as ‘double whammy’ hits next phase of vaccine rollout

Phase 1B of the nation’s already delayed vaccine rollout has been further impacted by NSW’s floods.

RACGP NSW Chair Dr Charlotte Hespe pleaded with those who have made bookings to remain patient as GPs contact them to reschedule.

She told Deborah Knight those who have not booked in should hold off, because “nothing’s guaranteed”.

“There’s a double whammy.

“There’s the practices on the north coast of NSW and also western Sydney that have been impacted by being flooded, but everywhere around NSW is now being impacted by the trucks being delayed because of all of the flooded roads.”

She agreed the target of four million vaccinations by early April now can’t be met.

“We just have to recalibrate, and say aren’t we lucky there’s no active infection in our community.”

