Parramatta’s finest chip in for league legend’s cancer battle

Parramatta Eels Hall of Famer Ray Price and wife Sandy are fighting melanoma, and his former teammates have pitched in to raise money to aid their cancer battle.

Fans can bid at a silent auction of more than 50 pieces of memorabilia and experiences hosted by Pro Sports Memorabilia.

Eric ‘Guru’ Grothe Snr is part of lineup of Parramatta legends getting involved, and told Jim Wilson they’d like to raise $100,000 to help their mate out.

“He’s just led by example Ray, and to see him in this way, it’s not good.

“We’re trying to do the best we can to lift him up.”

Ray Price was humble, but grateful for Guru and the team’s help.

“I would’ve done anything for any bloke in that team,” he said.

“Parramatta fight for Parramatta. Your players fight for each other.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

To support the fundraiser and purchase memorabilia, click HERE.

Image: Getty Images